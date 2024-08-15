Hurricane Ernesto forecast to become major Cat. 3 storm as it passes over Bermuda: NHC

Stream FOX 35:

Hurricane Ernesto formed Wednesday morning north of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Friday before it passes "very near" to Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 8 a.m., Hurricane Ernesto was located about 605 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It was moving toward the north at 13 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to continue to strengthen and could become a large hurricane near Bermuda by Saturday.

A turn toward the north is expected to continue on Thursday, followed by a slower northward to northeastward motion on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the NHC said the center of Ernesto is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda.

Will Hurricane Ernesto impact Florida?

There will be no direct impacts to Florida, but the area will see wave action at Atlantic beaches picking up, with 5-8 foot breakers, leading to deadly rip currents and long-shore currents.

"Beach goers should be aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards," the NHC said.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, an alternate name list includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

