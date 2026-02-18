Victims in alleged Merritt Island ax attack pushing for justice, charges not to be dropped

The Brief Victims are concerned a man who allegedly terrorized a Merritt Island neighborhood could have his charges dropped. The state attorney’s office sent a letter to one of the victims about a decision still needing to be made about filing charges. Those affected are still dealing with trauma and pushing for justice.



A chaotic scene unfolded late last month in a quiet Brevard County neighborhood, where deputies say Charles Knight III went on a violent rampage.

Home surveillance footage captured Knight allegedly destroying a Ring security camera using a pitchfork and ax.

The backstory:

A frightening confrontation unfolded in Merritt Island after a homeowner reported that a man tried to break into a house, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Charles Reed Knight III, 54, had been walking through the neighborhood and attempting to enter homes. Surveillance video shows a man removing a wind chime, striking a security camera with a pitchfork and later switching to a hatchet.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Knight didn't stop at property damage. After attempting to break into multiple homes, he was seen chasing another man down the street.

Deputies eventually caught up with Knight and booked him into jail on several charges. Since the initial arrest, he’s bonded out of jail.

Victim’s concerns

What they're saying:

For the victims, the arrest was only the beginning of a long nightmare. Laura Boles, whose home was targeted, says the incident has shattered her family’s sense of security.

"I’m pissed. I can’t even sleep. He destroyed our entire existence," Laura Boles told FOX 35. "He destroyed our comfort of a home."

The trauma is extremely difficult for Laura’s daughter, Jessica. She’s autistic, and the attack has completely disrupted the routine she relies on. Laura says she is constantly worried about her daughter’s mental well-being following the event. She doesn’t allow her to go outside to swing anymore or take out the trash.

"I am a caregiver, and I have been conditioned to protect and provide for her, and this man has disrupted it in a very violent way," said Laura.

Jessica rarely leaves the house anymore. "I didn’t like going outside. I don’t answer the door," Jessica said. "I was scared and [my mom] said never go outside again."

The family’s frustration turned to anger last week after receiving a letter from the State Attorney’s Office. The letter suggested that prosecutors were still deciding on charges and whether a case would be filed.

"We are literally being disregarded like we don’t matter," Laura said.

State’s response

FOX 35 took these victim’s concerns to State Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for the SAO told FOX 35 that they are not dropping the charges, but they are consolidating multiple filed cases into a single case.

The State Attorney confirmed that Knight was formally charged on Tuesday. He faces a total of six charges including: resisting an officer with violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery, petit theft, criminal mischief and armed burglary of a dwelling.

The most serious charge is Armed Burglary of a Dwelling—a first-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

What's next:

While the state moves forward with charges, Knight may not be in Florida anymore.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Last week, a judge granted a motion allowing Knight to travel to Arizona. The court order permits him to seek treatment at a rehabilitation facility while the legal process continues.