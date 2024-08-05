Hurricane Debby causes 911 outage in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Debby has caused a 911 outage in Lake County.
The Lake County Office of Emergency Management said on Monday morning that intermittent outages are possible, which could keep residents from contacting dispatchers in the event of an emergency.
Lake County residents experiencing a life-threatening emergency are being urged to contact the county's non-emergency number at 352-343-2101 instead of calling 911 for the time being.
