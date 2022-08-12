New disturbance in the Gulf being watched for development, NHC says

article

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for further development, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

The area of low pressure developed over the north-central Gulf of Mexico just offshore of southeastern Louisiana.

"Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur during the next couple of days as it drifts west-southwestward over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible along portions of the Texas coast through the weekend. As of Friday morning, the disturbance has a 10-percent chance of developing over the next 2 days.

There has been no major hurricane to form this season, just three tropical storms: Alex, Bonnie, and Colin, and even though this is less active than past seasons, it is on schedule for an average season. We are now moving closer to the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10.

| FOX 35 HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE |

Both Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration decreased the forecast number of named storms from what they initially predicted in earlier outlooks, but they say you should still prepare for an active season.

CSU is still expecting an above-average season with 18 named storms, eight of which could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Experts say out of the hurricanes, four of them could be major (Category 3 or higher) with winds of at least 115 mph.

NOAA expects a similar outcome to the Atlantic hurricane season, predicting 14 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes, which is a slight decrease from its initial outlook in May.

Make sure you have the FOX 35 Storm Team App downloaded and ready to receive daily forecasts and to be the first to know when severe weather is coming to your area.