Hurricane Center monitoring first tropical wave of 2022 season

The official start to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season isn't until June 1, but officials are already tracking some activity in the tropics.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a tropical wave has developed near the west coast of Africa.

"The latest satellite imagery shows an area of numerous moderate to isolated strong convection," the NHC said in an update on Monday. "Tropical wave guidance has it moving westward over the next 24-48 hours, passing well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands."

If the system does develop into a named storm, the first on the list is Alex.

The experts at Colorado State University expect the 2022 Atlantic Basin hurricane season to be another one for the record books with tropical cyclone activity expected to be well above average.

Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms, nine of which could become hurricanes. Of those nine hurricanes, four could become major hurricanes of Category 3, 4, or 5 storms, with winds of 111 mph or greater, according to CSU's report. Overall, activity is expected to be between 29% and 36% more active than any normal season.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.