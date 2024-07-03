Hurricane Beryl eyes Jamaica, expected to bring potentially deadly winds, storm surge

Hurricane Beryl is expected to pass over Jamaica on Wednesday, with forecasts indicating it will be at or near major strength, the National Hurricane Center said.

The historic Category 4 storm is set to bring the area potentially deadly winds and storm surge before it approaches the Cayman Islands on Wednesday night or early Thursday.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Beryl is located about 75 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It has a maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and a minimum central pressure of 954 millibars.

"On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will pass near or over Jamaica during the next several hours," the NHC said. "After that, the center is expected to pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight or early Thursday and move over the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico Thursday night or early Friday."

