The Hunter Games: Sunrise on the Reaping teaser trailer released

Published  November 20, 2025 12:56pm EST
Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Murray Close

    • The official teaser trailer for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" movie has been released. 
    • The movie will hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.
    • It takes place during the 50th Hunger Games (the Second Quarter Quell) – and 24 years before the first Hunger Games movie.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Lionsgate on Thursday released the official teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – the latest film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Watch: Official teaser trailer

What's the movie about?

The movie revisits Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunter Games – and is set during the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

During this event, Panem sends in double the tributes.

When does the movie come out?

The movie will be released into theaters on November 20, 2026. 

About the cast

  • Joseph Zada - Haymith Abernathy
  • Elle Fanning - Effie Trinket
  • Jesse Plemons - Plutarch Heavensbee
  • McKenna Grace - Maysilee Donner
  • Maya Hawke - Wiress
  • Ralph Fiennes - President Snow
  • Glenn Close - Drusilla Sickle
  • Laura Marcus - Silka Sharp

Others cast include Kieran Culkin, Jefferson White, Iris Apatow, Billy Port, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., according to IMDB. 

The Source: Details come from Lionsgate, the movie trailer, and a news release.

