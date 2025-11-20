The Hunter Games: Sunrise on the Reaping teaser trailer released

article

The Brief The official teaser trailer for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" movie has been released. The movie will hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. It takes place during the 50th Hunger Games (the Second Quarter Quell) – and 24 years before the first Hunger Games movie.



May the odds be ever in your favor.

Lionsgate on Thursday released the official teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – the latest film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Watch: Official teaser trailer

What's the movie about?

The movie revisits Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunter Games – and is set during the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

During this event, Panem sends in double the tributes.

When does the movie come out?

The movie will be released into theaters on November 20, 2026.

About the cast

Joseph Zada - Haymith Abernathy

Elle Fanning - Effie Trinket

Jesse Plemons - Plutarch Heavensbee

McKenna Grace - Maysilee Donner

Maya Hawke - Wiress

Ralph Fiennes - President Snow

Glenn Close - Drusilla Sickle

Laura Marcus - Silka Sharp

Others cast include Kieran Culkin, Jefferson White, Iris Apatow, Billy Port, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., according to IMDB.