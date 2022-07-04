Hundreds gather outside Orange County Courthouse calling for abortion rights

article

Hundreds of people have gathered this Independence Day in front of the Orange County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. The protest is one of many pro-choice rallies that have sparked across the nation.

"Founded on the principles of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, this 4th of July America is driven by the demands for bodily autonomy, for accessible reproductive healthcare, and for leaders who will fight FOR abortion access, NOT threaten our independence," said in a news release by Representative Anna Eskamani.

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte said protesters could be heard chanting "My body, my choice. Their body, their choice."

Last week, Florida Judge John C. Cooper said he would temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who said the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. The law was supposed to go into effect on July 1.

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis this past spring. Judge Cooper, however, said his verbal ruling will not be binding until he signs a written order. That written order could come Tuesday morning.