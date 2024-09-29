Howie, Southern white rhino who once lived at Brevard Zoo, dies

Howard, a Southern white rhinoceros who lived at the Brevard Zoo for more than a decade before being transferred out west to Arizona, has died, according to the Phoenix Zoo.

In a post on its Facebook page on Sunday, the Phoenix Zoo said Howard was euthanized after treatment for a "protracted and progressive neurological condition" became unresponsive, calling it a "difficult decision."

"Preliminary pathology revealed meningitis and sepsis and we are still waiting to receive additional information in the coming weeks with more pathology tests pending," the zoo said.

"Howie" was born at White Oak Conservation Center in Florida in 2007, and joined the Brevard Zoo in 2003, before being transferred to the Phoenix Zoo in 2020, according to the Phoenix Zoo.

In a blog post, "Howard's Big Move Out West," the Brevard Zoo said Howie's transfer to Arizona was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aqariums white rhino Species Survival Plan, which routinely moves animals between various zoos for breeding and other purposes. He was moved to be a companion to LouLou, a female white rhino already at the zoo.

"Howard was an easy-going rhino who always enjoyed interacting with his keepers. He was always happy to spend time near his keepers for as long as he could convince anyone to stand still and scratch him. He will be greatly missed by everyone on the Hoofstock team," his keepers said in a statement, shared by the Zoo.