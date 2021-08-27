How you can apply for rental assistance in Orange County

article

Orange County says because of the pandemic, nearly 1,300 families have been able to stay in their homes, with $7.2 million approved through their rental assistance program.

Friday is the last day to get personalized help filing for that rental assistance at Orange County's Chickasaw Branch Library.

This whole month, program officials have been hosting in-person office hours at some library branches across the county. They're answering questions and helping residents apply for rental assistance.

If you fit the criteria, the county can give you up to $20,000 in payments to your landlord.

This may be especially important for some Orange County renters now that the Supreme Court has struck down the federal eviction moratorium.

There are several requirements applicants have to meet before getting the money. You can find them HERE.