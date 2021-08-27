Orange County schools mask mandate goes into effect Monday

article

A mask mandate at Orange County Public Schools goes into effect Monday.

Students can only opt-out for medical reasons with a doctor's note. The district says it's aware of social media posts that are circulating concerning Monday's mask mandate.

The Orange County School District says they are aware of some social media posts talking about students showing up to school on Monday without wearing masks and they have a plan for how to handle it.

School leaders say the face mask policy falls under the student code of conduct’s dress code.

Face masks will be required come Monday. There will no longer be an opt-out option with a parent's note. The only exception will be for students that have a documented medical condition with a doctor’s note.

