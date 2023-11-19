How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers game on FOX 35

It's football Sunday and there's one big game to watch on FOX 35 - Bucs vs. 49ers.

After FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday air on FOX 35, the 2011 comedy "Our Idiot Brother" will show on FOX 35 due to a single-game on the schedule. Then Kevin Hardwick takes us on a review of the recent NASCAR races and standing.

At 4 p.m. the big game begins - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in California.

Here are some thoughts ahead of the game from the Associated Press:

OPENING LINE: 49ers by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 6-3, 49ers 5-3-1.

SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 19-7

LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Buccaneers 35-7 on Dec. 11, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.

LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Titans 20-6; 49ers beat Jaguars 34-3.

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Buccaneers plus-8; 49ers plus-8.

BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Baker Mayfield has been a lot more efficient running the offense than many envisioned he’d be when the Bucs signed the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft to compete for Tom Brady’s old job. The sixth-year pro has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,143 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He thrown nine TD passes vs. one INT in leading Tampa Bay to a 2-2 record on the road.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Brock Purdy made his first career start against the Bucs in Week 14 last season, going 16 for 21 for 185 yards and two TDs. Purdy has only grown from there and has a 112.5 passer rating with 29 TDs and seven INTs in 17 starts in the regular season or playoffs. His game last week was perhaps his best statistically as he went 19 for 26 for 293 yards and three TDs for a career-high 148.9 passer rating against Jacksonville.

KEY MATCHUP: Bucs OL vs. Niners pass rush. Tampa Bay has done a good job protecting Mayfield with the 16 sacks allowed this season tied for the fourth fewest in the NFL. But the Bucs could have their hands full against the Niners. San Francisco’s pass rush got a big boost with the addition of edge rusher Chase Young as a bookend across from Nick Bosa and had five sacks last week.

KEY INJURIES: Bucs WR Mike Evans (quadriceps), RT Luke Goedeke (foot), S Ryan Neal (thumb) and LB Devin White (foot) were added to the injury report this week. ... CB Carlton Davis III (toe) and LG Matt Feiler (knee) were full participants in practice for Tampa Bay after being inactive last Sunday against Tennessee. ... Niners LG Aaron Banks (toe) will miss his second straight game.

SERIES NOTES: The 49ers have won the past two meetings in the series. ... Niners QB Brock Purdy made his first career start last season vs. the Bucs, going 16 for 21 for 185 yards and two TDs. ... Mayfield is 28 for 58 for 315 yards, no TDs and three INTs in two career starts vs. San Francisco.

STATS AND STUFF: Mayfield has done a good job of minimizing turnovers. The Bucs, however, have struggled converting third downs and getting into the end zone while averaging 19.8 points per game, tied for 22nd in the NFL. ... The Bucs had the least productive rushing attack in the league a year ago and haven’t been much better this season, ranking 31st among 32 teams at 78.1 yards per game. ... Evans had six receptions for 143 yards and a TD in last week’s win over Tennessee. He needs seven receptions for his 10th consecutive season with at least 50 catches. He’s one TD catch reception shy of tying Hall of Famer Don Maynard for the 15th most in league history with 88. ... Evans has 20 catches for 284 yards and two TDs in four career games against the 49ers. ... RB Rachaad White (326) ranks second among running backs in reception yards behind Christian McCaffrey (339). With 35 receptions, White is third behind Alvin Kamara (50) and McCaffrey (38). ... Tampa Bay’s defense is tied with Baltimore for fewest red zone touchdowns allowed (nine). The 49ers are tied for third (11). ... LB Lavonte David needs two tackles to pass Hall of Famer Ronde Barber (1,428) for second most in franchise history. ... The Bucs have eight interceptions through nine games, though only one by a member of the starting secondary. S Antoine Winfield Jr. picked off Titans rookie Will Levis to help seal last week’s victory. ... The 49ers lead the NFL in point differential, outscoring the opposition by 12.1 points per game. ... San Francisco leads the NFL with 45 points scored on the opening drive, the third most for any team through nine games since 2000. ... The 49ers have scored at least 30 points in all six wins and 17 points in all three losses. ... San Francisco hasn’t lost back-to-back home games since losing four in a row in 2021. ... McCaffrey leads the NFL with 64 first downs, the most through nine games since Todd Gurley also had 64 in 2018. ... San Francisco TE George Kittle had 116 yards receiving last week for his 16th career 100-yard game for the second most among all TEs since 2017. Kittle is the fourth TE ever with at least 500 yards receiving in each of his first seven seasons. ... Fred Warner is the first 49ers LB with three INTs in a season since Takeo Spikes in 2010. ... The 49ers have the second-most penalty yards per game this season with 62.8. ... San Francisco P Mitch Wishnowsky leads the NFL with 57.1% of his punts ending inside the 20.

FANTASY TIP: McCaffrey had his record-tying 17-game streak with at least one TD snapped last week. Keeping him out of the end zone two weeks in a row could be tough. Even without a TD, McCaffrey gained 142 yards from scrimmage to add to his league-leading rushing total.