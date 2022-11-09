Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

How to watch live updates on Hurricane Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:54PM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is forecast to bring severe weather to the Central Florida area as the storm is projected to make landfall in the state as a Category 1 storm.

Due to the local impacts the storm could potentially bring, it's vital to stay informed. Here's how you can get live updates on your phone from the FOX 35 Storm Team in case Nicole knocks out your power.

Watch the FOX 35 newscast on our website and/or app

We are providing storm coverage on our live stream here and on the free FOX 35 News app. 

Get live storm updates straight to your phone by downloading the free FOX 35 Weather App

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help to keep you and your family safe during severe weather. In the app, you can also track the weather forecast down to your neighborhood and view radar, and hourly and 7-day weather information. 

Follow the FOX 35 Storm Team on social media

Track the storm with us

Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center here for latest storm track, current winds, rain forecast and more. 