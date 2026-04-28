How did many Sloth World sloths die? Necropsy reports detail some of the deaths

The Brief FOX 35 News continues to look into reports and documents related to the care and transport of dozens of sloths intended for Sloth World Orlando, which has since closed. At least 51 sloths died under Sloth World's care, according to FWC reports reviewed by FOX 35 reporters and producers. Thirteen were donated to the Central Florida Zoo, where they're being evaluated and treated. All are improving. One, Bandit, remains in critical condition.



FOX 35 News continues to learn more about the number of sloths that were under the care of Sloth World Orlando's teams, including when they arrived in Florida, where, from where, as well as how many died, when, and what issues were potentially noted by vets.

As FOX 31 has reported, 31 sloths, part of two shipments from Guyana and Peru in December 2024 and February 2025, died. After those dates, the Florida Fish & Wildlife conducted several more inspections at Sloth World's holding center on International Drive after more sloths were imported to Florida.

On Aug. 7, 2025, FWC inspectors conducted an unannounced visit to check on the sloths. It was during that visit that the FWC inspector learned about the 31 previous deaths.

Six days later, 10 more sloths arrived from Peru, records said. Some sloths died within days, while eight died within a span of three months.

FOX 35 has counted, based on inspection reports, death reports, and necropsy reports, a total of 52 sloths under Sloth World's care have died.

How did the sloths die?

The December 2024 shipment of sloths primarily died from suspected cold temperatures and illness, FWC reports said. In February 2025, two sloths arrived from Peru already dead, while eight others were described as emaciated and in poor health. All eventually died.

After that visit, 10 more sloths arrived from South America. Eight of them were dead within three months.

Those necropsy reports detail some of the sloths' names and list potential causes of death. FOX 35 cannot verify causes of death for all 52, so far, based on reports, but here are a few we've decided to highlight:

Baloo: He arrived on Aug 13 and died on Nov. 2.

Flash: Arrived with GI issues. We then became weak and lethargic, bloated, and unwell. He died 13 days after arriving.

Gator: Died on Christmas

Tugboat: Died on New Year's Day.

Banky and Picasso: Arrived on Nov. 12, 2025. Both died after getting into a fight with each other three weeks later.

According to reports obtained by FOX 35, more sloths were shipped to Florida this year. At least five sloths died within the last two months, reports say.

Jazz: She died three weeks ago, where a necropsy was reported.

Snuggles, Chili, and Sonic: All three sloths died on March 25. Necropsy reports note vitamin deficiencies. Special notes for Snuggles indicate she was a young sloth.

Snuggles' mom Siesta died in December after being found on the floor of her cage.

Nell: He died in February, also with noted vitamin deficiencies.

For 10 of the sloths, vet notes specifically mention that they were fed brown rice as part of their diet program. At least seven of those sloths died. It isn't clear if their diets, including the rice, were contributing factors in their deaths, or a combination of other factors.

However, one of the veterinarians at the Central Florida Zoo, who is taking care of 13 of Sloth World's sloths, said brown rice should never be part of a sloth's normal diet. She said sloths have unique digestive systems that react to diet and stress acutely. Any changes can make a sloth become ill, she said.

How are the sloths doing at the Central Florida Zoo?

When the sloths first arrived, many of them were dehydrated and underweight, the zoo said. A handful of them were considered to be critical, but have improved.

Bandit is the sole sloth who remains in critical condition. Care teams are monitoring him every hour. The zoo said Bandit has shown signs of lethargy, dehydration, malnutrition, and GI issues. He also has not climbed up on his perch to hang and has instead remained on the ground since he arrived at the zoo.

"Sloths have a very, very unique specialized GI tract, unlike really any other species that we work with," said Dr. Straub. They're micro-biota in their stomach is so unique to sloths that when that is out of whack from things like diet and stress and the environment, it causes them to be very, very ill."

The sloths will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days. From there, the zoo said it will work with the AZA to send them to other accredited facilities.