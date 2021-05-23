Hot, dry conditions pose increased risk of wildfires in Central Florida

Central Florida is expected to see an increase in temperature, little to no rain, and it's expected to be windy. The Florida Forest Service says these conditions could cause big problems when it comes to wildfires.

The Florida Forest Service says we could potentially see more wildfires because of the weather conditions we're expecting this week. Now, officials are calling on the public to be more careful.

Two massive wildfires broke out in the area this weekend.

In Marion County, 25 homes had to be evacuated while fire crews battled a 100-acre fire.

In Indian River County, a wildfire at St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park grew to 1,600 acres on Friday. As of Sunday, fire crews were still on scene working to put out the fire, saying it is 60% contained.

The Florida Forest Service says the cause of that fire is still under investigation, but fire officials say it likely started because of an unattended campfire.

Experts say people should avoid starting campfires, report any unattended fires and don't ride ATVs in tall or grassy fields. The agency says some places are so dry that just driving through wooded areas could start a fire.

Advertisement

"You don’t need to do those things, especially when we’re in this state of the weather that can wait until weather situations improve," said Miguel Nevarez, with the Florida Forest Service. "What really matters is keeping the community safe. That always comes first."