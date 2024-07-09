Horse 'in distress' rescued from Seminole County pond: firefighters

article

After a horse fell into a pond, firefighters in Seminole County responded and helped rescue the 26-year-old fella.

The horse slipped from the mud into a pond, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Crews were able to get the horse out of the pond using a front-end loader, a wrench and a ramp.

The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a horse in distress. (Photo: Seminole County Fire Department)

Florida first responders rescue endangered sea turtle

"Manpower and horsepower were also used!" the Seminole County Fire Department wrote on social media on Tuesday afternoon. "Happy to report that the horse doing good this AM."