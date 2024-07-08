Florida First Responders rescued an endangered sea turtle

On Monday morning, it took a village to rescue an endangered loggerhead sea turtle that got herself in a sticky situation.

The sea turtle went ashore to lay her eggs. When she tried to go back into the water, she got stuck between two rocks, between Santa Lucia Beach and the House of Refuge.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the turtle became weak after trying to free herself.

First responders in Martin County worked quickly to free the sea turtle before the situation got worse.

Martin County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue, FWC and good citizens freed the loggerhead turtle by using straps and a rescue board to get her back onto the sand, said Martin County Fire Rescue.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo shows Martin County First Responders pulling the turtle out of the rocks. (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

The turtle was safely released back into the water.

Loggerhead turtles are endangered and are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Pacific populations of loggerhead sea turtles have declined by more than 80 percent in the last 25 years, with fewer than 1,000 females retiring to their natal beaches to nest each year, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.