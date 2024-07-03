Orlando homicide victim identified 31 years later: deputies

Skeletal remains were found 31 years ago in Orange County. Three decades later, those remains have been identified.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains belong to 48-year-old Greg Carpenter.

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

His remains were found in the woods at the northeast corner of Heather Road and Dennis Avenue in Orlando on Jan. 12, 1993, investigators said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office

An OCSO investigation revealed evidence that the person was a man with a gunshot wound to the head whose death was ruled a homicide. His remains, however, went unidentified for about 30 years.

Carpenter was identified thanks to OCSO's partnership with Othram Labs.

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Carpenter was last seen alive on Dec. 26, 1992 and was reported missing that same day, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit at 407-836-4357.