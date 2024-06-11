Deputies seek info after skeletal remains of Florida homicide victim found 30 years ago identified

article

The skeletal remains found more than thirty years ago in Orange County were recently identified, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) confirmed the remains to be that of 48-year-old Richard Wick.

His remains were discovered by hunters in a vacant lot on Binion Road near Apopka on Oct. 2, 1993, investigators said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) is seeking the public's help in solving the cold case homicide of Richard Wick. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office

At that time, an OCSO investigation revealed evidence that the person was a victim of homicide, but despite extensive efforts, the remains were unidentified for 30 years.

Detectives were recently able to identify him through the advancement in genetic genealogy and OCSO's partnership with Othram Labs.

The sheriff's office is asking the community for help in solving the cold case. Anyone who may have known Wick, or has any details about his life or the circumstances leading to his death in 1993 is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit at (407 )836-4357 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).