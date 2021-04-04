Homicide investigation launched at Marion County home

article

A homicide investigation is ongoing in Marion County, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to a shooting at a home on SW 36th Ave. Rd. in Marion Oaks on Sunday morning.

They said that when they arrived, they found a man located inside the home deceased.

Detectives are said to be investigating. They believe all parties involved are accounted for.

