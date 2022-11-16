Body found at home in Orlando, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Orlando police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home late Tuesday night.

This happened at a home on Frigate Drive after police received a ‘suspicious person’ call.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene but did not confirm any other information. Several police cars have been in the neighborhood for hours and crime scene tape is up around the home.

FOX 35 spoke to a neighbor who said he's shocked to see something like this happening in his neighborhood.

"We heard that something very bad happened here," he said. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. People watch out for each other. So to see this is a shocker to say the least."

