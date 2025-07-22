Altercation at Magic Kingdom ends with arrest of woman on child abuse charge, deputies say

The Brief Deputies say a 17-year-old girl was injured during a dispute over parade viewing space. Martha Zapata-Echeverri of Kissimmee was arrested and charged with child abuse. No surveillance footage or witness accounts were reported at the scene.



A woman was arrested on a charge of child abuse after allegedly grabbing and injuring a 17-year-old girl during an altercation at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

A 51-year-old Kissimmee woman, Martha Zapata-Echeverri, was arrested on a charge of child abuse after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old girl during a confrontation at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Monday night.

Deputies said the girl sustained a bruise and abrasion on her arm after being pulled aside by the suspect on Main Street U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle, where guests were gathering to watch a parade.

Martha Zapata-Echeverri, 51, was taken into custody at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on July 21, 2025, and charged with child abuse.

What we don't know:

Authorities reported no independent witnesses and said there was no surveillance footage of the incident. The nature of the verbal exchange between the two prior to the physical contact remains only partially described through each party’s statements.

The backstory:

The altercation took place in a densely crowded area of the theme park, where large groups typically gather ahead of nightly parades.

According to the teen, the incident began when Zapata-Echeverri tried to create space in the crowd and touched her. After the teen objected and moved back, she was allegedly grabbed and pulled aside, resulting in visible injuries.

What they're saying:

The teen told deputies she was standing on the sidewalk along Main Street U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle, preparing to watch the parade, when the suspect placed a hand on her in an attempt to make space. The victim said she asked the woman not to touch her, speaking in Spanish, and then stepped back to assist another guest.

The teen said Zapata-Echeverri then allegedly grabbed her arm and pulled her aside, causing a bruise and abrasion.

Zapata-Echeverri told deputies she had been following her daughter to move closer to the parade route and claimed the teen was pushing into her while insisting the space was hers. She demonstrated to law enforcement how she pushed the girl back with her left arm.

When asked to explain the nail marks observed on the teen’s arm, Zapata-Echeverri reportedly gave an unclear response and gestured that she had used an open hand.

In an arrest report, deputies wrote that Zapata-Echeverri "knowingly and willfully" touched the girl in a way that was likely to cause injury.