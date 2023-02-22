Hometown hero Scott now playing for Orlando Pride

Getting selected in the NWSL Draft was a moment that Kristen Scott will never forget.

"Relief, excitement, joy, just all the happy things," said the Orlando Pride Rookie, Scott. "It was great. My mom was jumping up and down. If you watch the video in like the left side of the screen, she's in blue and she's just bouncing in the corner. And my dad cried. I've never seen my dad cry before. I mean he was bawling."

The Orlando Pride selected the former Pride youth club player, Edgewater High School, and UCF star 41st overall in January's NWSL Draft.

"It's all I wanted growing up," said Scott. "And you know, you have that patch on your jersey, and it means a lot to be able to represent it as a youth player. But I think it makes it that much more special. Like the girls on the Pride are that much more of a role model to me, because, well that's what I want to do. I want to make the full team one day."

"She's also paved a pathway for young players in the area," said Pride Head Coach Seb Hines. "That it is achievable to go all the way and make it pro. And when little girls see that, they want to be a part of that also, so that could be the added pressure, but in terms of playing, she's in the same position as everyone else who's coming in and trying to make a difference to the team. We haven't seen too much of her, but I know what she's capable of doing and we're looking forward to seeing her on the field."