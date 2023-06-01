Florida homeowners in areas hit in 2022 storms brace for 2023 hurricane season

For the start of hurricane season, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is urging people to get prepared early.

But in Daytona Beach Shores, people are still recovering from the last hurricane season.

Jennifer Woodson and her husband are working to make repairs on a friend’s home along the beach.

"The walkway leading up to the house is now caving in, so we’re a little concerned about that," said Woodson. "There was at least 15 feet of erosion. We’re going to have that built back up."

Woodson says she was on the roof working to fix damage from Hurricane Ian when Hurricane Nicole hit.

"I called my kids and I was like, ‘If you don’t hear from us tomorrow…’"

She trailed off, chuckling to herself as she reflected on what she went through.

Not everyone is able to laugh about the hurricanes yet.

Iris Crannell compared the storms to a rabid dog.

"You never know where it’s going to hit," she explained.

Crannell is still recovering from Hurricane Irma. She says she moved out in 2017, got in the Florida Rebuild program in 2019, and today is still waiting to get into her new home.

"I’m praying it doesn’t hit again," she said.

Many people FOX 35 talked with told us dealing with different forms of government while trying to rebuild has been frustrating.

Wayne Fenton is one of many who feels that’s part of why so many people are till rebuilding now. It’s also part of why they’re so worried about the next hurricane season.

"If it has the same wave heights as Ian and Nicole, we’re not going to have a beach at all here in Daytona," said Fenton. "I don’t know how much more they can take on these houses here."

Even visitors like Nicole Petry were worried about what future storms might do to Daytona Beach Shores.

"It was so sad," she said, describing what she saw as she walked along the beach. "I was taking pictures of stairways that were just gone."

Woodson used the same word when describing the beach in its current state: sad.

As for the new hurricane season?

"I hope everybody’s okay," said Woodson. "I think we’ll be fine. Just get a lot more dry-in paper until the roof gets covered up."

The disaster preparedness tax holiday continues until next Friday, June 9th.

That means there won’t be sales tax on items like toilet paper, soap, portable generators, radios, smoke detectors, and more.

There will be another sales tax holiday at the end of August.