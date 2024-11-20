Homemade explosives found during drug house bust in Flagler County Tuesday, suspect in custody

article

On Tuesday morning, officials in Flagler County said homemade explosive-type devices were found at a home in Palm Coast. The devices were found during an execution of a search warrant that was obtained after an undercover narcotics purchase.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies were executing a search warrant at a home on Burning Ember Lane in Palm Coast, where a "possible homemade explosive-type device" was found.

Tuesday afternoon, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded and took possession of the device, and determined it to be safe.

Original article: Homemade explosive found during search warrant of Palm Coast home, deputies say

During the search, detectives found and seized 28 pounds of cannabis, three firearms, $1,173 in cash and two objects that appeared to be homemade explosive devices.

Detectives had also obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew Bouvier, 51.

Credit: FCSO

Bouvier was arrested at the residence for Trafficking in Cannabis; Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, and is being held on a $13,000 bond.

The investigation into the explosive devices located at the residence is ongoing. Additional charges are pending.