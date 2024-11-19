Expand / Collapse search

Homemade explosive device found in Palm Coast, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Published  November 19, 2024 12:17pm EST
Palm Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - A homemade explosive device has been found in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A perimeter has been established near 34 Burning Ember Lane in Palm Coast.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is assisting. 

The device was discovered during a warrant service conducted Tuesday morning. 

This incident is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is provided. 