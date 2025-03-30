Cocoa Beach man arrested for hosting underage house party

The Brief A man in Cocoa Beach was arrested after police said there was an underage party at his residence. Police said about 50 teens were inside the home. Mark Reisinger will face multiple charges after the incident.



THE ARREST:

Cocoa Beach Police were called out to a home on Capri Road on Saturday night with reports of a house party and were told that one of the attendees might have a firearm. Police said about 50 teens were inside the home and that the homeowner, 56-year-old Mark Reisinger, allowed the party to happen.

He was arrested and charged with one count of Hosting an Open House Party. According to Florida law, it’s a crime for any adult having control of a residence to host an open house party with the knowledge that minors are consuming alcohol or other drugs while at the residence.

Police say Reisinger resisted officers, leading to an additional charge of resisting an officer without violence.

THE WARNING:

The Cocoa Beach Police Department is warning adults that there are legal ramifications to hosting a house party. The department released a statement saying in part: "The Cocoa Beach Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community and reminds residents of the legal consequences associated with hosting gatherings that endanger minors."

HAS THIS HAPPENED BEFORE?

In January, on County Club Road, which is just 2.6 miles away from the home on Capri Road, a school principal and third-grade teacher were both arrested for allegedly hosting a house party for nearly 200 kids, including the principal’s two sons. Police say it happened at the Roosevelt Elementary principal's house in Cocoa Beach.

According to police, many teens were drunk; one child was so intoxicated they passed out on the front lawn, and another teen was arrested for a DUI near the home.