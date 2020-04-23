Homeless shelter uses grant to retrofit rooms, keep residents isolated during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has been challenging for those helping the homeless, but one shelter has been able to adjust, thanks to a generous grant.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida built isolation units inside the shelter. That way, anyone coming in can self-quarantine for 14 days. The shelter had stopped taking in new people back in March, but now they can continue doing it again.

Meredith Bekemeyer, Director of Development Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida says, "We are excited to share that we have reopened our intake due to retro fitting some areas within our two facilities on campus so that we can bring in new people."

United Healthcare donated a $50,000 grant to the shelter to make this possible.