Hollywood, Florida shooting: 4 arrested after injuring 9 people, one more suspect at large: Police

A fourth suspect has been arrested in the Hollywood, Florida shooting that left nine people injured after three suspects opened fire on a crowd at a beach.

Hollywood Police said they took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on June 4 after identifying her as one of the three shooters who left multiple children and adults injured on a Memorial Day shooting.

Police also arrested and identified Jordan Burton and Lionel Jean Charles Jr as the shooter in the incident. Jean-Charles Jr is still being sought after.

Credit: Hollywood Florida Police

All three will be charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, officers working the beach responded to the area of Johnson Street in Hollywood after hearing gunfire and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. The shooting left nine people hurt, including a 1-year-old.

Investigators said the victims – four minors between the ages of 1 and 17 and five adults between the ages of 25 and 65 – were taken to local hospitals. Three have since been treated and released, while six others remain hospitalized, police said. The names of those wounded have not been released.

Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, were also arrested on firearm charges.

Two people believed to be involved in the altercation that led to a shooting in Hollywood, Florida — Keshawn Stewart (Left) and Morgan Deslouches (Right), both 18 — have been arrested on firearms charges, police said.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said that he was "deeply saddened and angered" by the shooting.

"People come to enjoy a holiday weekend on the beach with their families and to have people in complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public and to have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless," he said.