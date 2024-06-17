Holly Hill working to restore the police department

The City of Holly Hill is working to restore its police department following allegations of sexual misconduct.

A new report reveals that misconduct within the department dates back more than a decade, implicating former Chief Jeffrey Miller, former Captain Christopher Yates, and several sergeants in inappropriate behavior.

In response to the report, the city manager expressed profound dismay, stating, "I find myself profoundly dismayed by the testimonies and accusations."

The manager added, "It is imperative that we continue the process of restoration within the Holly Hill Police Department. This begins with the hiring of a new police chief and captain."

The former chief, captain, and one sergeant have resigned due to their involvement. A fourth sergeant is currently under disciplinary review.