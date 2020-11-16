Holly Hill man accused of trying to rape woman during interview

Holly Hill police arrested a 42-year-old man after he was accused of trying to rape a woman during an interview at a tree trimming business.

The victim told investigators she went to JNG Tree Service, located along Ridgewood Avenue, on November 5 to interview with the suspect, Justin Grosso.

According to reports, Grosso began groping and touching her and she feared he was forcing himself on her. She told police she was able to distract him and get away.

She reported the incident to police who then interviewed Grosso. He repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming he did not know the victim.

Police noted the victim told them she knew Grosso for about four months prior to the interview.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the victim told police Grosso offered her cash to not press charges. The report says she arranged a meeting at a McDonald's.

Undercover officers were on standby and arrested him as he arrived. He was charged with attempted sexual battery, battery and tampering with a witness. He has since bonded out of jail.