'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers

By
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Police in Holly Hill, Florida are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee.

FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.

"I put my purse kind of hard on the counter, and I just wanted to get out of there, and the next thing I know I was laying on the floor," she said. 

The incident happened Thursday at the Rite Track off Ridgewood Avenue.. Holly Hill police told FOX 35 News Monday they have a person of interest in the case but have not made any arrests. 

Shannon said she wants the pair to be held accountable. 

"They got to show other people that might decide that you can’t do that and once somebody’s on the ground, you should be done," she said. 

Shannon said she was fired after the incident. FOXw35 talked with a manager at the store who says Shannon was fired for a reason unrelated to the attack.