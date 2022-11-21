Thanksgiving 2022: These Orlando area grocery stores will be open

If you forget that much-needed item for your Thanksgiving meal, don't fret! Though most grocery stores like Publix and Walmart will be closed, other stores plan to be open at most locations on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local grocer before you go.

Sprouts

According to its website, Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store has locations in Orlando, Winter Park, Oviedo and Apopka.

Whole Foods

These Whole Foods store locations in Central Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Altamonte Springs (305 E Altamonte Dr, Ste 1000)

Winter Park (1030 N Orlando Ave)

Orlando (8003 Turkey Lake Rd)

Walgreens

According to a company spokesperson, most Walgreens stores will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to check their local store and pharmacy hours using the store locator.

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Check with your neighborhood restaurant before you arrive.

Starbucks

Bob Evans

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Fogo de Chao

Applebee’s

Golden Corral

Einstein Bros Bagels

Hardee’s

IHOP

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Popeye’s

Sonic

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

TGI Friday’s

Waffle House

Which retail stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

The following retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, but many will have reduced hours and some won’t open until evening. Check with your local retailer before you go.

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

Kmart

Michaels

Old Navy

FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this article.