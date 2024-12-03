DeLand hit-and-run suspect arrested after foot chase, tasing

A Volusia County man is facing a slew of charges after deputies say he fled the scene of a crash, evaded law enforcement, and resisted arrest despite being tased multiple times.

Timothy Woulard Jr., 37, is accused of leaving the scene of a wreck late Saturday night in DeLand, near Adelle Avenue and Lisbon Parkway. Deputies, responding to the reported hit-and-run through the county's Live 911 system, quickly located Woulard, who had allegedly fled on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, Woulard lost both shoes, scaled a fence, and ran between houses before tripping and falling.

"Alright, he just face-planted, but he’s still going," a deputy said on body camera footage.

MORE STORIES:

Despite his fall, Woulard continued running, prompting deputies to deploy a taser multiple times. After ten deployments, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

During the chase, deputies recovered a firearm in the area where Woulard had been running. An arrest report revealed that Woulard, a convicted felon on probation for manslaughter, was prohibited from possessing weapons.

Woulard now faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession, DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash. He remains in custody as he awaits his first court appearance.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: