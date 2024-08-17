Historic Eatonville celebrates 137th Founders Day

The Town of Eatonville celebrated its 137th Founders Day on Saturday.

Eatonville was established in 1887 by 27 Black men, which makes it the first and oldest incorporated African American municipality in the United States.

The community came together to celebrate on Saturday for Eatonville’s 137th Founders Day.

"Just being thankful for where we come from and also being grateful for where we’re going," said Mayor Angie Gardener.

"A lot of people can trace their ancestors back to the 1800s and to come back to a place where your grandma lived, and it means a lot for people to come together and celebrate that," added Neil Vaz, who attended the event.

Kenea Walker Robinson who owns ‘What’s the Scoop’ was a food vendor at the Founders Day event.

"It’s important to show how we as a Black community are growing, how we are sharing, and how we want to continue the legacy that they established 137 years ago," said Robinson.

The Town of Eatonville is also celebrating a new early voting site. It’s located at Eatonville’s Town Hall. It’s one of two new early voting sites in Orange County.

"Both of our new voting sites are serving underserved communities," said Christopher Heath, Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office.

"These are places where it was a little harder for people to get to early voting so by putting an early voting site here, we are able to give people just one more option to get out and cast their ballot," he continued.

Sunday is the last day of early voting.