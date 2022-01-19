Hillsborough deputy involved in shooting in Lakeland; FDLE investigating

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lakeland that involved a Hillsborough County deputy. The shooting happened as deputies were conducting surveillance on a wanted subject with federal authorities, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the area of New Tampa Highway between Airport/Galloway Road and Chestnut Road. Police closed that section of the road due to the investigation and said it would remain closed for several hours.

The sheriff's office says multiple agencies, both local and federal, are involved.

The wanted subject was being monitored by the sheriff's office along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting since it involved a deputy.