Hillsborough deputies to remind sex offenders of Halloween rules

article

Ahead of Halloween, Hillsborough County deputies plan to go door-to-door Tuesday reminding sex offenders to keep away from young trick-or-treaters.

Registered sex offenders cannot participate in Halloween activities, which includes handing out candy, displaying Halloween decorations or leaving their house lights on. Those are automatic violations that could result in an arrest.

If there is a probation violation, deputies can make an arrest. According to the sheriff's office, there are more than 2,000 registered sex offenders and predators.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said when deputies stopped at the homes of sex offenders before Halloween, all but one was in compliance. The individual was arrested for having Halloween decorations outside the home.

"Our deputies will be going door-to-door to make sure registered sexual offenders and predators in your neighborhoods don't interfere with your child's Halloween fun," he said in a statement. " This proactive approach is done with your child's safety first in mind."

Deputies are also using the check-in to make sure sex offenders are at their registered address.

Advertisement

If you'd like to know if there are any registered sex offenders in your neighborhood, head over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

