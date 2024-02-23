Deputies rescue missing, endangered man with dementia lying on railroad tracks: HCSO

An elderly man with dementia had been missing in Hillsborough County for about five hours when deputies spotted him from the sky.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit was called at 12:10 a.m. on Friday to assist deputies in locating a missing and endangered elderly man with dementia in Brandon.

With their eyes in the sky, aviation located the man lying in the middle of railroad tracks in distress. They guided deputies to his location, and the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"This incident underscores the importance of collaboration and the dedication of our team HCSO deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister, "Thank you to everyone involved for your tireless efforts in keeping our community safe and for making sure this man returned to his family."