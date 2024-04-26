High-speed chase along I-4 in Polk County leaves 5 injured, car shredded to pieces: FHP

article

Two people are in the hospital and a car is barely recognizable following a crash that happened during a high-speed chase along I-4 in Polk County, FHP said.

The crash happened just before midnight when a trooper spotted a Toyota Camry traveling 102 mph on I-4 near milepost 35.

The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped up to 130 mph until reaching an active construction zone where only one lane remained open.

The Camry entered the closed part of the roadway and collided with two tractor-trailers located in the construction zone. During the impact, the Camry separated into several pieces and two men in the car were ejected.

Both men, a 37-year-old from Tampa and a 30-year-old from Port Charlotte, suffered serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Another car traveling on I-4 was struck by portions of the Camry. Both the drivers of the tractor-trailers and the Subaru driver had minor injuries.

After the crash, troopers said they found nearly $5,000 in cash and several pounds of marijuana.

Westbound lanes along I-4 have reopened.