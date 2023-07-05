High school students using duct tape to make colorful, creative prom dresses

The annual Stuck At Prom scholarship contest is back — and this year students are bringing the heat!

High school students across the U.S. are using a common household item, duct tape, to create prom dresses and tuxedos as they compete for a $10,000 scholarship.

Voting officially opened for the top 10 entries and their creations are quite pleasing to the eye.

The contestants, all representing different cultures and backgrounds used decorative details, like lace-like fabric, and cultural-inspired styles like a Native American headdress created by one of the 10 contestants.

The students used between 8 and 25 rolls of duct tape to design their dresses and tuxedos.

In the dress category, one student's creation said she was inspired by her Asian roots and studies of herbalism, woodblock printing, and costume design to make an "ethereal and modern piece." She used 18 rolls of duct tape and spent 100 hours making her dress.

In the tuxedo category, one designer used 25 rolls of duct tape and spent 85 hours creating his tux inspired by modern and historic artwork of Samurai and Dragons inspired by his father's sword collection.

Another student whose dress resembles Vincent Van Goghs "Starry Night" painting said the artwork was used as inspiration because it's always been a calming painting for her as she detailed her struggle with anxiety. She said she used 23 rolls of duct tape and spend 227 hours making her dress.

One student used mirror duct tape for her music-inspired dress as a way to represent the way music constantly moves and changes. She said the notes on her skirt are a measure from an actual song.

The public can vote once every 24 hours for one dress and every 24 hours for one tux.