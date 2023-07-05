This Florida city ranks for best wedding party destinations in the nation, study shows

article

With vibrant a nightlife and plenty of activities, it's no surprise that Orlando ranks among the top 10 for best travel destinations for bachelorette, and bachelor parties, according to a BETMGM study.

Ranking seventh, Orlando has 526 different attractions that are listed on Tripadvisor. This gives groups plenty of options to choose from.

Orlando also offers several nightlife selections with over 60 bars per 100,000 people according to the BETMGM study.

From taking a dip in the springs to getting the ultimate thrill at one of the many theme parks, there is something for everyone.

Here's a list of the top 10 attractions in Orlando according to Tripadvisor.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Universal's Islands of Adventure Discovery Cove Magic Kingdom Park Universal Studios Florida Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park Fun Spot America Epcot Disney Springs SeaWorld

This study analyzed the top 100 most populated cities in the nation and used multiple factors that bachelors and bachelorettes may use to decide where to have their parties.

These factors include average hotel and average drink prices, natural beauty spots, parks, activities available, and number of bars.

"There are many factors that are taken into consideration when planning the perfect, hopefully once in a lifetime experience and this research highlights those areas where people may be seeking more nightlife or a focus on daytime activities," said a spokesperson for BETMGM. "There is a bachelor or bachelorette party catering for every personality type."