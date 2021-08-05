Orange County COVID test site draws long lines as officials warn of 'rough' days ahead

There was around an hour-long wait to get a COVID-19 test at the Econ Soccer Complex on Thursday. It opened on Tuesday to help relieve crowds at the Barnett Park testing site.

SKYFOX Drone captured the lines and it was a true test of patience for many. Kristian Cosme registered before he got in line.

"It’s part of the process. I don’t mind the wait at all. It’s my part for the community," she said.

"It’s scary seeing how crazy it is right now, how many cases are out there," said Melisa Taylor.

She showed up at the Econ site on opening day, because the Barnett Park site was too busy.

"I chose to go there to get tested to be on the safe side because I had been possibly exposed like a week ago and I take care of my parents," she explained.

Cosme said she wanted to get her test ahead of a gathering with friends this weekend.

"I’m fully vaccinated, but I wanted to make sure that I was still negative."

Taylor. said it took two days to get her results.

"Thankfully I was negative. I’m still going to be careful though."

Cosme tested negative as well.

"I’m happy people are getting tested. I’m more hopeful they’re getting vaccinated as well."

The county saw long lines at both the Econ and Barnett sites on the same day that officials warned there will be "rough" days ahead if the coronavirus continues its resurgence.

Orange County Mayor Jared Demings was very straightforward during a news conference, saying how the county responds over the next week is really setting the stage for the near future.

Demings extended Orange County's emergency order another week, saying it's necessary because of the spike in COVID cases, with 1,400 new cases reported in the county on Wednesday. Officials said 98% of those new cases are reported in unvaccinated people.

Demings also warned that the positivity rate jumped two points since Monday and now sits at 20.83%.

"If we don't do this right for the next three or four weeks, we're going to have some misery that we're going to go through," he added.

If there is a silver lining in this, Mayor Deming said that since the spike in cases began, more people are going in to get vaccinated -- about 200 to 300 more people daily.

Here is where you can register for a COVID test or get vaccinated in Orange County.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.