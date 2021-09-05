Hernando County deputy dies from COVID-19

article

Detective Tommy Breedlove, 54, with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office died late Saturday night from COVID-19, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Sheriff Nienhuis says Breedlove had recently been hospitalized with the virus.

Breedlove began his career in law enforcement at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys in 1988. He joined the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 and was promoted to the rank of detective in major case investigations in 2002.

Breedlove had seven children, ranging in ages from 12 to 22.

HCSO says it is in the process of planning a funeral service for Breedlove with full law enforcement honors.

