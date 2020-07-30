Here's where you can get free sandbags in Central Florida

article

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer toward the state.

Several sandbag locations have opened up to help Central Florida residents prepare their homes. You are encouraged to bring your own shovels.

Below is a list of places where you can get free sandbags and fill them up:

Orange County (10 free bags per household)

Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Dr.

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Ave.

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave.

Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir.

West Orange Recreational Complex: 309 Southwest West Crown Point Rd. (This complex has limited hours on Sundays, 1 - 8 p.m.)

Most sites are open seven days a week through August 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. One free package of face masks and travel-size hand sanitizers will be given per household.

Seminole County (15 sandbags per household)

Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex, 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford -- 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Altamonte Springs Westmonte Park, 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs -- Friday, July 31 - Saturday, August 1, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m

Lake Mary Sports Complex, Ballfield Parking Lot, 440 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary -- Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Friday, July 31, 8 a.m.- 7:00 a.m.

Longwood Candyland Park, 599 Longdale Avenue, Longwood -- Friday, July 31-Saturday, August 1, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oviedo Public Works, 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo -- Thursday, July 30 - Friday, July 31, 8 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sanford Public Works Facility, 800 West Fulton Street, Sanford -- Daily from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

ORMOND BEACH (10 sandbags per household, must bring own shovel)

Nova Community Center, 440 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach -- Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

