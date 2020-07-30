FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Isaias to strengthen into Cat 2 hurricane as it nears Florida

Isaias is expected to strengthen briefly into a Category 2 hurricane before weakening as it approaches Florida, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 5 a.m. update on Friday. The system continues to shift further east while approaching Florida.

With the cone including some of the Sunshine State, we could still feel some effects from the storm. A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the coming weekend. Severe weather could be seen on both Saturday and Sunday.

"Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph, and a generally northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next couple of days followed by turn toward the north-northwest," the NHC said. "On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas today (Friday)."

Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas on Friday night and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas and near or east of the Florida peninsula on Saturday and Sunday.

STAY PREPARED: Here's where you can get free sandbags in Central Florida

Advertisement

From Friday night through Monday, NHC says South Florida into east-Central Florida should expect 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches. These rainfall amounts could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The system is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It is currently a Category 1 hurricane. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says it is expected to become a Cat 2 around 2 a.m. on Saturday before weakening on its approach toward Florida's coast.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

The latest spaghetti models into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER show the hurricane curving even further east.

However, Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty, according to the latest track. Impact could be felt late Saturday and through Sunday. This will bring some wind and rain along the coastal areas of east Central Florida. The impact will be weaker west of I-95. Beach erosion is also likely.

Much can change over the next 12 to 24 hours so it is vital that all Floridians on the Peninsula keep a close eye on this approaching storm.

However, as of now, the current forecast shows that most of the strong winds will stay off offshore.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

Isaias hit Puerto Rico as a tropical storm on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rains. The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan said the storm produced “life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico.”

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the system.