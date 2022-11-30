Here's where you can get a fresh Christmas tree in Florida

article

The smell of fresh pine floating around the home during the holidays can ignite such jolly feelings — especially when the crisp scent comes from a Christmas tree straight off a Florida farm.

Those living in Central and North Florida have a couple of options to choose from when deciding what farm to visit in search of a Christmas tree. There are five trees in Florida that are grown specifically for use as Christmas trees. They are the red cedar, Virginia pine, sand pine, spruce pine, and Leyland cypress.

Every year, the trees must be shaped or pruned to "encourage" the tree to branch more quickly and gradually to achieve the full, bushy look people want for their Christmas trees, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) said.

Where you can buy a real Christmas tree in Florida

Santa's Christmas Tree Forest Inc. (35317 Huff Road, Eustis, FL 32736)

Nicholas' Christmas Tree Farm (14260 SE 80th Ave, Summerfield, FL 34491)

Lazy Lay Acres Christmas Tree Farm (14920 Swift Road Dade City, FL 33525)

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm (3325 Trieman Blvd, Dade City, FL 33523)

Thompson and Son (13095 NE 165th Street, Fort McCoy, FL 32134)

Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm (9740 E Highway 318, Citra, FL 32113)

Neilson's Christmas Tree Farm (6780 SE 67th Court, Trenton, FL 32693)

Unicorn Hill Farm (3605 NW 69th Street, Gainesville, FL 32606)

BK Cedars (20926 NW 75th Street, Alachua, FL 32615)

Songer's Christmas Tree Farm (5255 Carter Spencer Road, Middleburg, FL 32068)

Rogers Christmas Tree Farm (6501 Jones Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219)

Rudolph's Christmas Tree Farm (11965 O.C. Horne Road, Sanderson, FL 32087)

Bavarian Christmas Tree Farm (4352 Safari Run, Tallahassee, FL 32309)

Havana Christmas Tree Farm (2867 FL/GA Highway, Havana, FL 32333)

Powell Christmas Tree Farm (7593 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, FL 32460)

Strickland's Christmas Tree Farm (1602 Kidd Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433)

Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm Inc. (1601 Penton Road, Milton, FL 32570)

According to FDACS, while growing, Christmas trees provide plentiful environmental benefits such as wildlife habitat and increased soil stability. Buying a homegrown Florida tree is great for the environment because less fuel is used for transporting the tree, and it also supports the farmers of the state and boosts Florida's economy.