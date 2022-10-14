Expand / Collapse search

Here's when Florida's Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued

By FOX 35 Digital Team
Published 
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A sharing tray during lunch at the Aloma Elementary School cafeteria on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Beginning in October, Florida students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).

Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged children who have free or reduced-price lunch through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the 2021-2022 school year. 

Each eligible student will get a one-time summer 2022 P-EBT benefit of $391. 

The benefit is expected to be issued beginning in October and will run through November 2022, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. 

Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will also be issued for children under age 6 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance during the summer and are participating in a childcare setting. 

How to get the Florida Pandemic EBT benefit

Households already receiving SNAP benefits will receive Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards. Households that received P-EBT benefits during the prior school year will receive benefits on their existing P-EBT card, and households that do not have an EBT or P-EBT card will receive a P-EBT card in the mail with benefits automatically loaded.

Those who lost their card and need a replacement should call 1-833-311-0321. 

If you lost your P-EBT card, or your think your student/child qualifies, but you have not received funds on your card by November 30, 2022, you should call 1-833-311-0321.    