article

Florida residents have less than a week to register to vote in the general election coming up on November 8.

Normally, the deadline to register to vote is 29 days before the election, but since that date falls on Columbus Day — a postal holiday — the last day to register will be on Tuesday, October 11.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office said it will be open on Saturday, October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will also be open until 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

"This is a chance for voters who cannot come in during our normal business hours to make sure they get registered to vote before the deadline," said Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections. "We are also aware that Hurricane Ian may have disrupted some voters’ ability to receive their voteby-mail ballots to their regular address. This is also another chance to provide us with an updated mailing address for their ballot, if needed."

Voters can check here to see what will be on their ballot.

Sample ballots will be mailed to voters on October 14 and the deadline to request a voteby-mail ballot to be mailed to you is 5 p.m. on October 29.

Early voting for the general election will be every day from October 24 to November 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.