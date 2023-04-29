Here's the best, highest rated public high schools in the Orlando area

article

As the school year prepares to come to a close, some families may be thinking about moving. Whether that's to or around Orlando, it's important to some that they know how well of a school their child will attend.

Niche has rated the best public schools in the Orlando area for 2023 using factors such as academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep, and administration to give it an overall grade.

Best public high schools in Orlando

1. Orlando Science Middle and High School Charter School

This school has 1,219 students and received an A+ on Niche. The school received an A+ for academics, diversity, and college prep; B's for teachers, admin station, and clubs and activities; and C's for food and resource, and facilities. The school emphasizes STEM and is also ranked the No. 1 best charter high school in Florida.

2. NeoCity Academy

This school is located in Kissimmee, Florida, and has 460 students. According to state test scores, 90% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading. The school has A's across the board for its academics, teachers, diversity, college prep, administration, and a C- for clubs and activities.

3. Winter Park High School

Winter Park High School has 3,367 students in grades 8-12. According to state test scores, 53% of students are at least proficient in math and 67% in reading. The school has A's across the board for academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, and college prep.

4. Windermere High School

This top-rated public school has 4,203 students in grades 8-12. When it comes to state test scores, 57% of students are at least proficient in math and 67% in reading. It's also ranked No. 15 as having the best public high school teachers in Florida.

5. Timber Creek High School

Timber Creek High School is located in Orlando, Florida, and has 3,558 students in grades 8-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 21 to 1. According to state test scores, 58% of students are at least proficient in math and 71% in reading.

6. Osceola County School for the Arts

This is a highly-rated, public, magnet school located in Kissimmee, Florida. It has 998 students in grades 6-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 20-1. The school has three A's for academics, diversity, and college prep. According to state test scores, 91% of students are at least proficient in math and 88% in reading.

7. Olympia High School

This Orange County public school has an A for academics, diversity, and college prep. It has 2.960 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 23 to 1. According to state test scores, 46% of students are at least proficient in math and 56% in reading.

8. Boone High School

This school is also located in Orange County and has 2,863 students in grades 8-12. It scored an A for academics, teachers, diversity, and college prep as well as B's for clubs and activities and administration.

9. Oviedo High School

This highly-rated public school has 2,376 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 27 to 1. When it comes to state test scores, 69% of students are at least proficient in math and 68% in reading.

10. Hagerty High School

This school is located in Oviedo and has 2,419 students in grades 9-12. It has an A for college prep and academics, B's for teachers, diversity, and administration. According to state test scores, 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading.