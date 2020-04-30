Here’s how livestreamers can help veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic

Are you a Twitch all-star who shares each and every one of your video game experiences online? Perhaps you’re a person who’s always been interested in livestreaming but never got around to it.

Regardless of your level of experience or expertise, you can help out veterans during the COVID-19 crisis by livestreaming.

Hosted by the charity platform Tiltify, individuals who register a livestream through the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) COVID-19 relief fund can help raise money for veterans in need.



“Livestreamers can share their stream through social media to connect with others who support injured veterans,” according to a press release from the Wounded Warrior Project. “This isn't just for video game enthusiasts; it's for anyone passionate about giving back to those who've sacrificed for this country.”

The organization says it is also using streaming platforms like Twitch to help connect veterans with one another and to offer support through peer groups, telephonic care and additional programs.

With people stuck at home, streaming services and streaming in general have become wildly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. During March, it was reported that viewership on the streaming platform Twitch was up 10%, according to The Verge.

For veterans who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recommends that they contact their local VA facility.



